J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Insider Ben Whitley Acquires 28 Shares

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) insider Ben Whitley bought 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £146.44 ($176.35).

Ben Whitley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Ben Whitley acquired 32 shares of J D Wetherspoon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £152 ($183.04).

J D Wetherspoon Stock Up 0.4 %

JDW stock opened at GBX 540 ($6.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 472.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 476.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £695.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,600.00, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32. J D Wetherspoon plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 388.40 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 919.50 ($11.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About J D Wetherspoon

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 735 ($8.85) to GBX 630 ($7.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 852 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

