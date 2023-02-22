Jack in the Box (JACK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $402.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JACK opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

