Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jackson Financial traded as high as $49.60 and last traded at $48.97, with a volume of 88435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.15.

JXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 5.0 %

About Jackson Financial

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.