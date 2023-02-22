Jump Financial LLC Makes New $16.28 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,912 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,283,000. Microsoft accounts for 0.6% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

MSFT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day moving average of $248.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.