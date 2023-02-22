Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases 51,024 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,165,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,684,000 after purchasing an additional 82,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,436,000 after purchasing an additional 83,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 131,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,525.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,525.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,929 shares of company stock worth $367,695 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

