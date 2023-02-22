Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in RPM International by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in RPM International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RPM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

RPM International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $85.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

