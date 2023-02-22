Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global Stock Down 3.3 %

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.03 and a 52 week high of $84.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 38.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

