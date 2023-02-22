Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,636 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 118.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 33,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

Shares of RUTH opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $593.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

