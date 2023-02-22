Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.26% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $84,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

