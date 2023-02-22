LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $99.50 Average PT from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

LGI Homes stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.65. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $134.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.19.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

