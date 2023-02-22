LifePro Asset Management Sells 1,125 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LifePro Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

