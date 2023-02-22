Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $95,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 115,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 54,965 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.43. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

