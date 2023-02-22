Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.
Lords Group Trading Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:LORD opened at GBX 81 ($0.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00. Lords Group Trading has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.02. The company has a market capitalization of £131.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.00.
About Lords Group Trading
Featured Stories
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Lords Group Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lords Group Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.