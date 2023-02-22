Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.15% from the stock’s current price.

Lords Group Trading Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:LORD opened at GBX 81 ($0.98) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.00. Lords Group Trading has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 102 ($1.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.02. The company has a market capitalization of £131.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,025.00.

About Lords Group Trading

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

