Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.85 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.89. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

