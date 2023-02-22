Luminar Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 237,471 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 154% compared to the average volume of 93,353 call options.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng acquired 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,982.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Luminar Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 15.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

LAZR stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

