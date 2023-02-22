Manitowoc Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,717 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 call options.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Manitowoc
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
Further Reading
