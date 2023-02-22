Manitowoc Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,717 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 279 call options.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Manitowoc

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.