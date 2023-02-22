MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of MarineMax worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 74.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 3,333.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Insider Activity

MarineMax Price Performance

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HZO opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $744.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $48.67.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

