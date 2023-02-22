Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,477 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Masimo by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Masimo by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Masimo Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ MASI opened at $160.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.12. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.