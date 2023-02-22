MCF Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,051.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

