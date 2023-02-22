Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 234,496 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

MSFT stock opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

