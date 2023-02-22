Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 512 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.43. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,795. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

