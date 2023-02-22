Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931,345 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $449,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $16,283,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 397,738 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.1 %

Microsoft stock opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

