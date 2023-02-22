Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,240 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JXN. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after buying an additional 1,683,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,120,000 after purchasing an additional 876,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 639,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

