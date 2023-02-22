Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 1,587 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,638,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,970,000 after acquiring an additional 133,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,647,000 after acquiring an additional 29,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,770,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $797.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $33.57.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.