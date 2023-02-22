Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 18,426 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

RKT stock opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,914,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,318,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $1,413,965 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.