Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 2,400 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $4,215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $4,181,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Down 1.2 %

MEOH stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.55 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

