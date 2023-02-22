Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 386 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,534,000 after buying an additional 1,545,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 18.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,334,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after buying an additional 206,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.07. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $108.57 and a 52-week high of $205.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,328 shares of company stock worth $2,678,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

