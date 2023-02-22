Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Synaptics news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,294.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $116.24 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

