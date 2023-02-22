Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in EchoStar by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

EchoStar Trading Down 2.4 %

EchoStar Company Profile

SATS opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

