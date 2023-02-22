Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,561,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 212.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,096,000 after acquiring an additional 877,614 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMHC opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

In other news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

