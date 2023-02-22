Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 106 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in GATX were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GATX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in GATX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in GATX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $84.96 and a one year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.05.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

