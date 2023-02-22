Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 1,864 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 137.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of COLM stock opened at $87.52 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.19%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

