Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,303,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,014,000 after purchasing an additional 78,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $24,015,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 35.4% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 804,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 210,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.06 and a beta of 0.96. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,475,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark started coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.