Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 258,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 3,818.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 425,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In related news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 15,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

About Rush Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.