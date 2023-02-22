Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $12,230,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth approximately $7,547,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth approximately $5,740,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

