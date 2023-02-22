Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BWX Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $62.84.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.
