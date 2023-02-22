Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 69.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,612 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $1,183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 74.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS stock opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $108.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 29,229 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $3,079,567.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,027.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,322,371. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

