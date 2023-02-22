Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $100.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

