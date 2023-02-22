Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 639,877 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:JXN opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.75. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

