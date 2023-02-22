Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 38.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,919,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,802,000 after buying an additional 45,769 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 57.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 91.9% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,376,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,722,000 after buying an additional 1,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of OI opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $23.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

