Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $232,000 Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CVR Energy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CVI opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.52. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

