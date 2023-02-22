Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $233,000 Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 232.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 82.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 16.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 46.62%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,888.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

