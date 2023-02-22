Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $237,000 Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In related news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

