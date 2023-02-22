Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.01. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

(Get Rating)

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.