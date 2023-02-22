Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $238,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,037,000 after buying an additional 106,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,845,000 after buying an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after buying an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spire by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,953 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SR opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

