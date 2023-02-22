Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $238,000 Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $1,903,753.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $1,903,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,515,951.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,525 shares of company stock worth $2,503,573. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRI shares. Wedbush lowered Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

CRI opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $100.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.01.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

