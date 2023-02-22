Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.23.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.36. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

