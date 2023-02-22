Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in NorthWestern by 366.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $58.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.54%.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

