Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 6.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

Concentrix Price Performance

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,816.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,134. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNXC opened at $138.24 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 13.29%.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.