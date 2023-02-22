Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $253,000 Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Umpqua by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 140,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.20 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Umpqua



Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

